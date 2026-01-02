NIPR urges FG on national rebranding

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has urged the Federal Government to provide strong institutional and financial backing for a coordinated national rebranding effort as Nigeria prepares to host the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF).

The President and Chairman of Council of the institute, Dr Ike Neliaku, made the call in a New Year’s message, describing the hosting of the global forum as a strategic opportunity to reposition Nigeria’s image and strengthen its standing in the international community.

Nigeria secured the hosting rights for the forum, organised by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, a body with membership across 126 countries.

The event is expected to attract presidents, ministers, public relations leaders, and top government advisers from various parts of the world for a week-long engagement on responsible communication.

Neliaku said the forum comes at a critical time for the country, following a year marked by economic hardship for citizens and sustained negative global perceptions of Nigeria.

He said: “Now, beyond the hurdles of 2025 lies a golden global opportunity for Nigeria to tell its story of greatness, a chance to showcase its rich cultural heritage, and great moments to open its arms of warmth and hospitality to the world.

“It is a big deal to note that Nigeria will be hosting the world this year. Recall that the country won the hosting right for the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF), the premium global event of the Global Alliance with membership of 126 countries.

According to him, the WPRF should be treated as a national project rather than a ceremonial event, noting that reputation has become a strategic asset with direct implications for foreign investment, tourism, diplomacy and international partnerships.

Neliaku maintained that projecting a positive image of Nigeria should be seen as a collective responsibility, requiring collaboration between government, institutions, the private sector and citizens.