Indomie clarifies NAFDAC alert, assures Nigerians of product safety

Indomie Nigeria has dismissed reports suggesting that its noodles are affected by a recent safety alert issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), describing the claims as misleading and inaccurate.

In a statement released on Sunday December 21, the company said the product referenced in the NAFDAC alert is not manufactured, imported, distributed or sold in Nigeria, and has no connection to Indomie noodles produced locally by Dufil Prima Foods.

According to Indomie Nigeria, the NAFDAC alert was based on a product recall carried out in France in August 2025, and the agency’s notice was issued only as a precautionary measure to protect Nigerian consumers.

“The product mentioned in the alert does not originate from Nigeria and is not part of Indomie Nigeria’s production or supply chain,” the company said. “It should not be linked in any way to noodles manufactured by Dufil Prima Foods in Nigeria.”

Indomie Nigeria also clarified that it does not produce or market any noodle variant called ‘Vegetable Flavour’, stressing that no such product exists within its Nigerian portfolio.

“All Indomie noodles produced in Nigeria are manufactured under strict quality control processes and in full compliance with NAFDAC regulations,” the statement added. “Our products remain safe for consumption.”

The company further raised concerns about images and videos circulating online, which it said show packaging that does not match Indomie Nigeria’s approved branding and labelling standards.

“Packaging and product displays being shared online are clearly inconsistent with our official packaging,” Indomie Nigeria said. “Consumers should treat any product that looks different from our known branding with caution.”

Indomie Nigeria also pointed out that the importation of noodles into Nigeria is prohibited under Nigerian law, making it unlikely that any foreign-made noodle product would legally be available in the country.

“Any noodles found in Nigeria that are not produced locally should raise red flags,” the company noted. “Such products may have entered the country through illegal channels and should not be mistaken for Indomie Nigeria products.”

This clarification follows the widespread reactions on social media following the NAFDAC safety alert, with many users expressing fear about the safety of noodles sold in Nigeria.

NAFDAC, in its original statement, had explained that the alert was issued to inform the public and prevent any potential risk, even though the affected product was identified outside Nigeria.

Indomie Nigeria urged media organisations and members of the public to verify information from official sources before sharing reports that could cause unnecessary panic.

“We encourage consumers to rely on verified information from NAFDAC and from Indomie Nigeria’s official communication channels,” the statement said. “It is important to clearly distinguish between noodles manufactured in Nigeria and those produced abroad.”

Indomie noodles are among the most widely consumed instant noodles in Nigeria, with Dufil Prima Foods operating manufacturing plants in several states and employing thousands of Nigerians.

The company said it remains committed to food safety, transparency and regulatory compliance, and will continue to work closely with NAFDAC and other authorities to ensure consumer protection.

“Our priority is the health and safety of Nigerians,” Indomie Nigeria said. “We assure our consumers that Indomie noodles produced in Nigeria remain safe, reliable and of the quality they trust.”