Businesses urged to leverage rising e-commerce ecosystem for growth

Nigeria’s fast-expanding e-commerce ecosystem provides an opportunity for manufacturers to scale their operations. Industry experts stated this at the unveiling of bitMARTe, a new e-commerce platform, poised to redefine the e-commerce space.

Currently valued at about $13 billion, Nigeria’s e-commerce sector is projected to reach $17 billion by 2030, driven by rising smartphone penetration, improved logistics infrastructure and increased adoption of digital payment solutions.

CBIT Industries Limited is entering the competitive space with bitMARTe, positioning it as a pan-African hub for online buying and selling. Speaking at the official launch in Lagos recently, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bitMARTe Industries Limited, Dr Eke Eke, said the platform was designed to address long-standing challenges that have slowed e-commerce adoption in Nigeria and across the continent.

According to him, bitMARTe will offer same-city, same-day delivery, alongside a broad range of merchants and products, with particular emphasis on Made-in-Nigeria goods.