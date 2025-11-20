Credit bureau appoints new executive director

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has announced the appointment of Jelilat Kareem as its first Executive Director (ED).

According to a statement, the development has since been confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board, Joel Owoade, commended the choice of Kareem as ED of CRC, noting that the Board places great emphasis on corporate governance and that her elevation aligns with the company’s cherished succession planning policy.

He stated that the appointment would strengthen the company’s management, and because it was made from within, it would boost the morale of both Kareem and the entire staff. Describing the appointment as well-deserved, he expressed confidence that it would further motivate her to continue performing her duties with excellence.

In the same vein, the Managing Director of CRC Credit Bureau, Dr. ‘Tunde Popoola, described the appointment as historic, being the first of its kind for the prestigious institution. According to him, Kareem truly deserves her place on the Board, having been part of the company since its establishment in 2008 and contributing immensely to its enviable position.

As the industry leader and the largest single-unit private credit bureau in Africa. He emphasised that her appointment is a reward for hard work, diligence, and outstanding performance, reflecting CRC’s commitment to rewarding excellence and empowering capable talent from within. Popoola added that the company is confident that her appointment will further strengthen the organisation and support its mission of promoting access to credit, driving financial inclusion, and advancing Nigeria’s economic growth.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, and a master’s degree in Economics from the University of Lagos.

She is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Accountants (ACCA), and an alumna of both the Lagos Business School and the Wharton Business School.