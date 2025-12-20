Customs disrupts smuggling networks in Ogun with over N2bn seizures

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, has disrupted major smuggling networks operating along the border corridors in Ogun State leading to the interception of contraband goods valued at over N2 billion.

The acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Oladapo Afeni, disclosed this during his maiden press briefing in Idiroko.

Afeni attributed the success to intensified intelligence-led operations, improved surveillance, and strengthened collaboration with sister security agencies and community stakeholders.

According to him, the seized items include food items, 6,750 litres of petrol, 4,738 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 11 wraps of crystal methamphetamine weighing 12kg, 16 pieces of heroin weighing 16kg, and 3,373 wraps of Cannabis Sativa weighing 1,502kg, among others, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N2.006 billion.

Regarding revenue generation, the acting Customs Area Controller stated that the Command generated N27 million as of 16 December 2025, despite being primarily an enforcement-oriented command.

He warned smugglers and their collaborators to desist from illegal activities, stressing that the Ogun I Area Command remains vigilant, resolute, and committed to protecting Nigeria’s economic and security interests through professionalism and integrity.

The seized Cannabis Sativa were formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idiroko Special Command, in line with inter-agency collaboration and national security protocols.