NDLEA seizes 457kg of cannabis, arrests suspected trafficker in Edo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, have arrested a 44-year-old suspected drug trafficker, Ohiomah Igbafe, at Uroe community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The command also seized 457 kilograms of skunk cannabis concealed at the suspect’s hideout in the operation that took place on December 9, 2025.

The State Commander of the anti-narcotic agency, Mitchell Ofoyeju, who disclosed this in a press statement, said “the suspect was found in possession of 15 bags of cannabis sativa weighing a total of 457 kilograms, in addition to a separate sack containing four kilograms of cannabis seeds.”

He described the arrest as a significant milestone in the agency’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the state.

He said. “The operation reflects our undying commitment to the eradication of drug trafficking within Edo State. The quantity of illegal drugs seized in this raid represents a serious threat to public health and safety. This level of success encourages us to continue to confront drug cartels relentlessly.”

He added that the agency would not relent in its efforts to dismantle criminal drug networks, warning that offenders would be pursued without mercy.

“We want to send a clear message that drug traffickers and their collaborators have no safe harbour in Edo State,” he said.

In other news, the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has uncovered cocaine weighing 25.5 kilogrammes onboard the Brazilian ship MV San Anthonio.

According to a statement released today by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Suleiman, the illicit drugs, packaged in 24 parcels/slabs, were hidden in five bags found aboard the ship during customs intelligence-led checks, which also resulted in the detention of the vessel.

The Customs Area Controller for the Apapa Port Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, said customs intelligence revealed that after the ship departed from Brazil, its country of origin, it made calls at ports in Honduras, Guatemala, and other locations suspected to be hubs for illicit drug trafficking.

Oshoba reiterated the NCS’s resolve in ensuring that only legitimate trade thrives at the Port of Apapa in Lagos, following a zero-compromise directive by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.