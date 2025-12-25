Customs nears full deployment of cargo scanners at Apapa Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reached about 80 per cent readiness for the full deployment of its newly installed FS6000 cargo scanning machine at Apapa Port, signalling a major move towards eliminating physical cargo examination and advancing paperless clearance.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of ICT, Oluyomi Adebakin, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the scanner site at the jetty side of APM Terminals.

He noted that outstanding critical components would be completed ahead of commissioning. She explained that the visit followed successful final test runs and simulation exercises, part of Customs’ broader drive to improve trade facilitation, operational efficiency and compliance with international best practices.

According to Adebakin, preparedness for scanner deployment is a tripartite responsibility involving the NCS, APM Terminals and the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP).

“From what we have seen, we can say that we are 80 per cent ready. The remaining 20 per cent is very vital, and before commissioning, it will be properly addressed,” she said, adding that the system had proven reliable during scanning examinations and system analyses.

She assured stakeholders that the full rollout would deliver faster cargo clearance, reduced demurrage, seamless operations and improved ease of doing business, stressing that the non-intrusive inspection system would replace manual cargo examination.

“The era of scattering people’s goods in the name of examination is over. This scanner has a throughput capacity of about 200 containers per hour,” she added.

The Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, said the visit built on a successful simulation exercise conducted in November 2025, during which scanned images were synchronised in real time with electronic declarations.