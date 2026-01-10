Digital bank deepens long-term commitment to Nigeria with new Lagos office

Digital banking platform, PalmPay, has opened a new office at 33 Old Yaba Road, Lagos, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Nigeria through continued investment in innovation, customer service and operational capacity.

The new facility, located in Yaba one of Lagos’ key commercial and technology corridors is designed to support PalmPay’s expanding workforce and enhance cross-functional collaboration as the company scales its operations nationwide.

The office is expected to strengthen service delivery and further embed the firm within Nigeria’s growing financial and technology ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, said the new office reflects the company’s long-term vision and dedication to excellence in digital financial services. According to him, the development marks an important milestone in PalmPay’s growth journey and its commitment to building secure, reliable and inclusive financial solutions for users across the country.

The launch event was attended by members of PalmPay’s leadership team, employees and customers, who toured the facility and marked the company’s continued expansion in Nigeria.

PalmPay, which commenced operations in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator licence, has grown to over 35 million app users and currently processes up to 15 million transactions daily.

The company provides a range of services including mobile payments, savings and micro-insurance through its app and agent network, and operates across Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Bangladesh.

With the opening of the Yaba office, PalmPay said it is further strengthening its presence in Nigeria as it continues to drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment through digital solutions.