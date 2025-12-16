Dr Awele Elumelu appointed chair of Transcorp Hotels board

Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed Dr (Mrs) Awele Vivien Elumelu, as Chair of its Board, effective 1 January 2026. Her appointment follows the scheduled retirement of the current Chair, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom.

Dr. Elumelu, a medical doctor with an MBBS from the University of Benin and clinical experience in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, brings extensive experience in healthcare, insurance, corporate governance, and philanthropy.

She currently chairs Avon Healthcare Limited, Nigeria’s leading health maintenance organisation, and Avon Medical Practice, a network of hospitals and clinics.

She also chairs Heirs Insurance Brokers and serves as a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited. Her executive education includes programmes at Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, and the London School of Economics.

Her appointment highlights a strategic focus on integrating innovation, wellness, and responsible business practices into Transcorp Hotels’ operations. Dr. Elumelu is also a Trustee and Co-Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, through which she has supported more than 24,000 African entrepreneurs with training, seed capital, and mentorship, while advancing gender inclusion.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Group Chair of Transcorp Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Awele Elumelu as the Board Chair of Transcorp Hotels. Her distinguished track record perfectly aligns with our ambition to redefine hospitality through innovation, wellness integration, and responsible business practices. Her strategic insight will be invaluable, as we continue to elevate guest experiences and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, manages prominent properties including the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the recently launched 5,000-seat Transcorp Centre. The company is part of Transcorp Group’s diversified investments across power, hospitality, and energy sectors in Africa.