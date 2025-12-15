Fire guts ex-Gov Yerima’s Abuja residence

A fire outbreak on Saturday gutted a property located at 13 Nelson Mandela Street in Asokoro in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) linked to Senator Sani Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that four out of five blocks of three-bedroom flats were destroyed in the raging fire that started from solar panels on the roof of one building and quickly spread to nearby flats, causing major damage.

Head of Public Affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Department, Nkechi Isa confirmed the incident in a statement.

She said that Monday Addie, who leads FEMD’s Search and Rescue Team, reported the incident around 1pm and confirmed that no lives were lost.

“According to the Head of FEMD Search and Rescue Team, Mr Monday Addie, the incident was reported at about 1:00p.m. No life was lost to the incident. However, the four affected flats were totally burned,” the statement read.

She also said the fire destroyed household items such as furniture, clothing, food, and other personal belongings of the residents.

Emergency teams from several agencies arrived at the scene to control the fire and stop it from spreading.

“Personnel of FEMD, the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, the National Emergency Management Agency and the FCT Police Command attended to the incident,” Isa said.