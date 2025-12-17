Elumelu to chair Transcorp Hotels board

Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the appointment of Dr Awele Vivien Elumelu as its board chair with effect from January 1, 2026, marking a leadership transition at the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc.

The appointment follows the retirement of Emmanuel Nnorom, who will step down from the role on the same date. The company said the change signals continuity in governance as it pursues its growth and value creation objectives within Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Elumelu brings to the role extensive leadership experience spanning healthcare, insurance, corporate governance and philanthropy.

She currently serves as Chair of Avon Healthcare Limited, also known as Avon HMO, Nigeria’s leading health insurance provider, and Avon Medical Practice, a growing network of hospitals and clinics. She is also Chair of Heirs Insurance Brokers and a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited.

Beyond her corporate roles, Elumelu is a trustee and co-founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Africa’s leading philanthropy focused on empowering young entrepreneurs.

Through the foundation, she has been involved in initiatives promoting gender inclusion and supporting more than 24,000 young African men and women with seed capital, training and mentorship.

Commenting on the appointment, Group Chair of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu, said the company was confident in her ability to leaan d the board.

“We are delighted to welcome Awele Elumelu as the Board Chair of Transcorp Hotels. Her distinguished track record perfectly aligns with our ambition to redefine hospitality through innovation, wellness integration and responsible business practices,” he said.