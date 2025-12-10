Experts push for systems-driven, transgenerational businesses at ‘Time-Out With Kate’ Business Summit

More than 250 entrepreneurs, business owners, and top-level executives attended the 2025 edition of Time-Out With Kate, a conference designed to support entrepreneurs and drive business growth.

The event was convened by renowned evangelist, entrepreneur, author, and business strategist, Dr. Catherine Adesomoju, affectionately known as Sister Kate, who brought together industry experts and seasoned professionals to share insights on innovation, leadership, and sustainable business expansion.

Participants at the Lagos event, described the conference as highly impactful, noting that the sessions offered practical frameworks and inspiration to help emerging and established businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

This year’s summit, themed ‘Building Transgenerational Businesses,’ featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including leadership strategist Niyi Adesanya and Goke and Abimbola Balogun, co-CEOs of SoFresh.

The event was made completely free through the generous support of His Presence Foundation, a humanitarian initiative where Dr. Adesomoju serves as a board member.

In her keynote address titled, ‘From Rich to Wealthy: Building Transgenerational Wealth’, the Lagos Business School and Harvard Business School (OPM 58) alumna described “rich” individuals as Revenue-focused, Image-driven, Cash-heavy but Capital-poor, and hustling without long-term integrity or structure.

Dr. Adesomoju emphasised that true wealth requires vision, discipline, and systems that can outlive the founder. She urged entrepreneurs to shift their focus from short-term gains to long-term value creation, stressing the importance of governance, documentation, and scalable structures.

According to her, businesses that aspire to endure for generations must be rooted in purpose, integrity, and sustainable financial planning.

In contrast, expanding the acronym WEALTHY, she explained that wealthy people are Wise, Enthusiastic visionaries, Action-driven Learners who leverage Technology, prioritize their Health, and Yield to God for guidance in their decisions and enterprise building.

Quoting Genesis 1:1, “In the beginning God created…”, Sister Kate emphasized that entrepreneurs are creators who must deliberately start with value, systemize with structures, scale as they grow, and develop others for succession so that sustainability is achieved.

In his intervention, leadership strategist Niyi Adesanya, echoed similar sentiments, challenging participants to rethink how they approach growth and leadership.

He emphasised that transgenerational success is built not only on assets but on transferable mindsets, systems, and structures.

He explained that without cultivating the right values, discipline, and leadership culture, even the most profitable businesses struggle to outlive their founders.

Adesanya urged entrepreneurs to prioritise mentorship, succession planning, and the intentional grooming of the next generation, noting that businesses become truly enduring when they are powered by people who understand and can replicate the founder’s vision.

According to him, sustainable enterprises are those that reduce dependence on the founder’s personal effort and instead rely on documented systems and empowered teams.

Other speakers included Prof. Folu Olatona, Dr. Abiola Salami and Yomi Adewale.

The Guardian reports that the conference also created networking opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs, allowing them to connect with mentors, potential collaborators, and investors.

Organisers noted that this year’s turnout and engagement levels exceeded expectations, reflecting the growing demand for capacity-building initiatives tailored to Nigeria’s evolving business landscape.