FiberOne begins Next-Gen Network upgrade to boost broadband experience

FiberOne Broadband, Nigeria’s leading fiber-to-the-home internet service provider, has commenced a large-scale network transformation across key Lagos communities. as part of its strategic plan to deliver next-generation broadband that is faster, smarter, and more reliable.

‎

The upgrade, which began in Anthony Village and Maryland, is expected to extend to Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Oniru in the coming weeks, with other parts of Lagos scheduled to follow in subsequent phases.

‎

According to the company, the infrastructure enhancement involves deploying an advanced plug-and-play last-mile fiber system designed to reduce installation time, improve connection quality, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

‎

Speaking on the development, FiberOne’s Chief Technology Officer, Adetola Akinmade, described the migration to pre-connectorized infrastructure as a major milestone in the company’s modernization drive.

‎

“This migration marks a pivotal step in our journey toward delivering cleaner builds, faster activations, and more stable broadband performance,” Akinmade said. “We are reimagining the entire customer experience—from installation to everyday use.”

‎

He added that the initiative underscores FiberOne’s broader commitment to building a future-ready network capable of supporting Nigeria’s expanding digital ecosystem.

‎

“Our goal is to make broadband not just faster, but smarter and friendlier,” he said. “With this upgrade, we are ensuring that every FiberOne connection is strong, seamless, and truly built for the future.”

‎

About FiberOne Broadband

‎FiberOne is Nigeria’s largest fiber-to-the-home broadband provider, offering high-speed internet to homes and businesses. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to redefine digital connectivity across the country.

