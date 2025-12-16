Firm rolls out tools to ease supply chain pressure, honours distributors

CEO of OmniRetail, Mr. Deepankar Rustagi (4th from left), and some of the awarded distributors of OmniPay during the OmniPay Distributors Gala Night and Awards held at Ikeja, Lagos... yesterday

OmniPay has restated its commitment to Nigeria’s distribution sector, unveiling new payment and trade support solutions while celebrating distributors on its platform at its first-ever Distributors’ Gala Night and Awards 2025.

The event, held under the theme “Together We Grow,” brought together distributors, partners and company executives, with a focus on recognising the role distributors play in keeping Nigeria’s supply chain running despite rising costs and economic uncertainty.

Speaking at the event, OmniPay’s Business Head and Head of Finance, Vachan Lohia, said the company has remained faithful to the commitments made to distributors at the start of the year.

“This is not just a celebration,” Lohia said. “It is a recognition of the resilience and consistency we see from distributors every day. We’ve grown together, and OmniPay’s journey is closely tied to the work you do.”

Distributors in Nigeria have faced mounting pressure in recent years, driven by currency volatility, rising consumer goods prices and dependence on imported raw materials. Lohia noted that OmniPay was designed to help distributors navigate these challenges by combining their working capital with structured financial support.

According to him, the platform enables seamless payments to manufacturers, easier reconciliation and access to multiple virtual accounts, allowing distributors to receive payments from customers across different banks without delays.

“This improves confirmation time and cash flow, which are critical for day-to-day operations,” he said.

Lohia added that the OmniPay app provides an all-in-one financial solution, enabling users to collect payments from customers and make payments to manufacturers on the same platform.

Looking ahead, he said OmniPay plans to roll out new features aimed at improving flexibility and earnings for distributors. One of these is Sales as a Service, which allows distributors to lock in funds and place orders with manufacturers at a later date, helping them manage inventory more strategically.

OmniPay also unveiled its new OmniCard, a debit card designed to offer more value to distributors and merchants using its network.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Payments at OmniPay, Maywa Ali, said the card was created to move away from the transaction charges commonly associated with traditional cards.

“Every time you use the OmniCard on any of our POS terminals, you earn cashback,” Ali said, noting that the card is designed to reward usage rather than penalise it.

He added that the OmniCard supports fast swipe and tap transactions across OmniPay’s POS network, improving transaction speed and efficiency. Beyond payments, Ali said consistent use of the card helps users build their credit profile on the OmniPay platform, unlocking access to higher loan limits over time.

Lohia also disclosed plans to deepen engagement with distributors through regular meetings, as well as expand OmniPay’s presence beyond Lagos and Abuja into more states across the country.

The gala night itself featured interactive games, cultural performances and award presentations, creating space for distributors to connect outside the pressures of daily business.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer, OmniPay, Deepankar Rustagi, thanked distributors for their loyalty and trust, reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to their growth and positioning OmniPay as a partner rather than just a payment solutions provider.

As OmniPay looks toward 2026, the company says its focus remains on building practical tools, expanding reach and strengthening partnerships, with the belief that sustainable growth across Nigeria’s supply chain is best achieved when distributors are fully supported.