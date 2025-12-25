Firm secures sustainability, carbon reduction honours

Axxela Limited, a gas and power portfolio company, has received double recognition for its contribution to Nigeria’s energy transition and its commitment to sustainable energy access for industrial development.

At the 2025 Social Impact and Sustainability Awards organised by CSR Reporters, the company emerged as the Carbon Reduction and Clean Energy Leader of the Year, while also finishing as runner-up for Most Sustainable Company of the Year. The honours reflect Axxela’s growing role in delivering cleaner energy solutions to Nigeria’s industrial sector.

Driven by the expansion of its natural gas infrastructure and the supply of cleaner energy to more than 200 industrial customers, Axxela recorded a reduction of over 703,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in a single year. The achievement ranks among the most significant private sector-led carbon reduction outcomes recorded in the country.

The recognitions also align with Axxela’s EcoVadis Gold Rating, which places the company among the top five per cent of organisations assessed globally across key environmental, social and governance indicators. The rating highlights the company’s efforts to support industries in transitioning from heavy fuels to cleaner and more cost-efficient energy sources, while promoting responsible industrial practices.

Commenting on the awards, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela Limited, Timothy Ononiwu, said the honours affirmed the company’s long-term sustainability vision.

He said, “These recognitions validate our long-term vision for sustainability and cleaner energy delivery. We remain committed to expanding our impact across Nigeria’s industrial sector and accelerating the nation’s low-carbon transition. Our approach to sustainability is practical, intentional, and deeply rooted in the way we serve our customers across diverse industries.”

Also speaking, Director of Corporate Operations at Axxela, Tuoyo Ejueyitchie, described the outcome as evidence that the company’s sustainability framework is producing tangible results.

“For us at Axxela, we are proud that our sustainability and ESG strategies are yielding measurable results. We believe that true operational excellence means delivering value responsibly, balancing environmental stewardship, social impact, and sound governance to create long-term sustainability for our stakeholders,” Tuoyo said.