Golden Terra Oil drives heart health conversation

If you live in a Nigerian home, you already know that the kitchen is where some real decisions are made. It is where families gather, where flavours meet fire, and where health, often unknowingly, is partly shaped, one scoop of oil at a time. And in that everyday space, Golden Terra Oil has become more than a cooking companion; it has become a teacher, a guide, and one of the strongest voices driving the conversation around heart health in Nigeria. It is here that the brand’s core message, Pour Pure Love comes alive.

With thousands of consumers engaging daily across social media platforms, Golden Terra Oil has earned a unique place in Nigerian kitchens, not only because of its pure, heart-friendly cooking oil but because of its unwavering commitment to consumer education. The brand treats every post, every expert tip, and every digital conversation as an opportunity to empower families with knowledge. It believes that good health begins with informed choices guiding consumers to Pour Pure Love into their meals and into their homes.

The brand simplifies complex nutritional concepts through health-and-wellness experts on topics like cholesterol balance, fat types, PUFA, Omega-3, Omega-6, and turns them into practical lessons that fit seamlessly into everyday life. One of the brand’s most consistent teachings is the importance of choosing oils that are rich in Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA), which help to lower bad (LDL) cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, and support brain and nerve function. These nutrients strengthen the heart you want to protect.

Golden Terra Oil has also initiated the concept of Heart Etiquette, a set of simple lifestyle habits that protect the heart and improve overall well-being. These include reading food labels before purchase, choosing oils rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6, staying physically active, and drinking enough water.

According to Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, “For Golden Terra, consumer education is central to our philosophy. Beyond producing heart-friendly cooking oil, we believe in enlightening our consumers, giving them clarity, science, and confidence to make better decisions for themselves and their families. True impact isn’t only what we put in the bottle; it is the wisdom we place in the hands of the people. That is how we Pour Pure Love into society.”

Through consistent online engagement, nutrition content, professional insights, and clear, science-backed explanations, Golden Terra Oil continues to lead a national wellness movement. The brand is reshaping how Nigerians think about heart health, oil choices, and the decisions they make every day in their kitchens. But more importantly, Golden Terra Oil is teaching families that every time they cook, they are making a choice, not just for taste, but for health, for love, and for long-term well-being.

Golden Terra Soya Oil is a premium, all-purpose cooking oil made from 100% pure soya beans, sourced and manufactured in Nigeria. It contains 5x more PUFA (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids) proven to deliver numerous health benefits, like reducing cholesterol, maintaining a healthier heart, enhancing nerve function, boosting brain health, and supporting muscle strength. Discerning consumers trust Golden Terra Soya Oil to bring an unmatched balance of Taste & Health to every dish cooked with it. Available in various sizes, including 1000ml pouch, 700ml and 1.4L bottles, and 3L, 5L, and 25L.