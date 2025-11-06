Industry leaders urge professionalism, business growth

Looking to drive professionalism and business growth in the events industry sector, organisers of the BusyBee Event Business Summit have unveiled the theme for this year’s summit, tagged ‘Building Legacy Driven Brands’.

Now in its ninth year, the convener, Bisi Sotunde, described the yearly summit as not just an event but a movement.

She stated that the event business summit is the premier gathering of elite event professionals, creative entrepreneurs and visionary business leaders across Africa and beyond.

They called on the government to support the event industry, considering the significant amount the industry generates for the country’s economy.

Sotunde disclosed that the two-day event will be held from November 19th to 20th, 2025, at Hyde Park Corner, Ikeja, Lagos.

Chair of this year’s summit, Adeola Sessi-Traore, explained the rationale for the theme, describing it as apt for the present business climate. “It’s about ensuring our businesses don’t just die off with the founders. The intention is to expose professionals to ways to build sustainable brands that will outlive them. That is a true legacy,” she said.

She stated further that the speakers and panellists were carefully chosen based on their experience in scaling, sustainability and transitioning their businesses into legacy-driven brands.

Sotunde again reiterated how important it is for event industry players to begin to build structures and systems that will enable them to build legacy-driven brands. She used the opportunity to call for sponsorship for the event.