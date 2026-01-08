NAHCO, airlines seal pact as SAHCO reaffirms commitment to service delivery

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has signed new handling contracts with major airlines for the provision of total handling solutions.

Also, the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, has set operational excellence, ethics in action, innovation and sustainable growth as some of its priorities in 2026.

NAHCO, in a statement issued by its Communications Manager, Tayo Ajakaye, mentioned Air France, KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Rwand Air as some of its contract renewals.Ajakaye also said that the company signed fresh contracts with United Nigeria – Regional, Bellagio and Malaikair.

According to him, the contracts with Air France and KLM were for three years and will run till 2028, while that of Virgin Atlantic will also run for three years.

He explained that the new contract with United (Regional) would be for a period of five years, effective August 1, 2025, while for Bellagio and Malaikair, the contracts are for three and five years, respectively.

The statement quoted NAHCO’s Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi, as expressing delight with the new contracts.

“This is what we have been doing for almost half a century. We will continue to delight our customers and make our stakeholders happy by exceeding expectations in all aspects of our service offerings. We are always willing and ready to do more,” Lasisi added.

Also, SAHCO has assured its customers of sustained operational excellence and innovation in the new year and beyond. SAHCO, in a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Vanessa Uansohia, said that the company acknowledged the support of stakeholders and partner governmental agencies, stating that their collaboration played a critical role in enabling the company to serve customers more effectively and achieve shared objectives.

SAHCO lauded the dedication and professionalism of its staff nationwide, attributing key operational milestones in 2025 to their teamwork and commitment.

The statement also hinted that several new airline customers like Ethiopian Airlines, Air Tanzania, Air Algérie, as well as ValueJet Airlines and United Nigeria Airlines’ regional routes alongside their existing domestic routes, in addition to Binani Airlines, ExeJet/Enugu Air and Air Peace on its Antigua and Barbados operations all came onboard in the past year.