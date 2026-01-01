NCC tasks Nigerians on online safety, advises on preventive measures

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has tasked telecommunications consumers to take greater personal responsibility for their safety online amid rising cyber risks.

The Commission warned that increased reliance on mobile phones, computers and Internet services has exposed consumers to threats such as hacking, online scams, malware attacks and identity theft, many of which are triggered by a single careless click.

As such, the Commission has released a set of practical ‘A–Z tips’ aimed at helping consumers reduce exposure to cyber threats and safeguard their online identities.

It noted that cybersafety begins with individual responsibility within Nigeria’s broader digital ecosystem.

Over the years, the NCC has promoted cybersecurity in the telecommunications sector through sustained awareness campaigns, regulatory frameworks and the enforcement of minimum security standards for service providers.

The Commission also operates a Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) for incident handling, collaborates with key industry stakeholders and provides resources to encourage safer internet usage, all in support of protecting consumers and Nigeria’s Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII).

The NCC stressed that its mandate goes beyond regulation to include policy enforcement, consumer education and technical support, aimed at building a resilient and secure digital environment.

The regulator emphasised that consumers can protect themselves and their communities by maintaining good cyber hygiene, highlighting key practices such as enabling two-factor authentication, keeping devices and software updated, securing personal information, avoiding suspicious links and messages, and using secure networks for online activities.

The NCC noted that adherence to the A–Z tips can significantly enhance consumer protection in cyberspace.

“By following these practices, consumers can greatly reduce the risk of cyberthreats and protect their online identities,” the Commission stated.

The tips are outlined below: enable two-factor authentication (2FA), which adds an extra layer of security to personal accounts; firewall protection on your device; G-guard your personal info, be cautious when sharing personal information online, HTTPS: Look for “https” in the URL to ensure a secure connection.

Install updates: regularly update your operating system, browser, and software.

Others are being cautious of suspicious emails or messages. Keep your antivirus software updated and protect your device from malware! Lock your device: use a password, PIN or fingerprint to lock your device, monitor your accounts, and regularly check your account activity.