NECA supports January 1 new tax regime kickoff

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has given its support for the January 1 kickoff of the implementation of the country’s new tax reform laws, urging amendment where genuine issues are raised.

Director-General of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said this yesterday, during a press briefing, where he spoke on the state of the economy, expectations from the reforms and projections for businesses in the New Year.

Highlighting the overall economic benefits of the tax reform, he alleged that the alterations in the tax laws were “done by Nigerians in high places”. The action, he said, should not hold the country to ransom, noting that, irrespective of what the laws were, stakeholders have to monitor the process.

“Let us progress and proceed. As more genuine issues are raised, we will continue to make amendments, but not moving will be a crime against the country,” he said.

While he lamented the level of antagonism the tax laws have witnessed over the period, he commended the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, on how he has engaged Nigerians at the grassroots levels on the issues.

However, the NECA boss said while the private sector supports the work of the committee, they would also not sit and watch if “we notice that there are some things the committee should have done that they are not doing right”.

Oyerinde expressed optimism that the economic reforms would continue even as he called for more stability in the microeconomic space.

While he prayed for businesses to remain sustainable, the NECA DG said the government must continue to provide an environment that is hospitable for businesses to operate.

He said the reality of the macroeconomic gains has not really translated to the microeconomic environment for the average Nigerian to benefit.

“While we focus on the macroeconomics at the top level and the synchronisation of the fiscal and monetary policies, 2026 should be when those gains start trickling down to the microeconomy and that is the biggest plus that this government can have. We will also continue to deepen our engagement with the government and make the business environment much more profitable,” he said.