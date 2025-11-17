Nigerian techpreneur’s tech platform wins Enterprise Award

Imaiger, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution founded by Nigerian United Kingdom-based Salam Lawal, has been awarded the Midlands Enterprise Awards 2025, under the Best AI-Powered Visual Content Platform category.

The Midlands Enterprise Awards, awarded by SME News (a subsidiary of AI Global Media), showcase and celebrate exceptional businesses and individuals driving growth, innovation, and sustainability across the Midlands region of the United Kingdom.

The awards coordinator, Melissa Bramall, noted that they are proud of the winners whose businesses are making a huge difference in people’s livelihoods across the region, adding, “Especially as they alter the trajectory of their industries for the better.”

SME News praised Imaiger as an AI-powered visual content platform that helps creators and brands drive growth through high-performing images, thumbnails, and slideshows.

Lawal said that the award is an acknowledgement of their technical innovation in making AI-powered visual content creation accessible and affordable for small businesses and independent creators who previously could not compete with larger brands’ creative resources.

He further stated that the award is a significant validation of their mission and the hard work they have invested in building Imaiger, adding, “More importantly, it strengthens our credibility as we scale and attract partnerships in the competitive creator economy space,” he added.

Describing the role of Imaiger in the UK technology ecosystem and economy, Lawal said the platform is democratising access to visual content creation through AI, which directly supports the UK’s thriving creator economy.

“We are enabling small businesses, independent creators, and marketers across the UK to compete with larger brands by providing affordable, high-quality visual content tools. As part of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and Paddle AI Launchpad, we are also contributing to the UK’s position as a leader in AI innovation,” he said.

The Imaiger founder appreciated SME News for the recognition and its commitment to spotlighting UK startups, celebrating entrepreneurship, and encouraging business founders to keep building solutions that matter.

Lawal seized the opportunity to advise Nigerian technology professionals to build products that solve real problems, not just what is trendy, emphasising that the global technology industry respects execution and impact above all else.

He admonished technology entrepreneurs to focus on launching products, gathering real users, and iterating based on feedback. He added that waiting for perfect conditions will not solve any problem; rather, starting with what one has and learning as they build will.

“Most importantly, document your journey and impact with clear metrics. Whether it is user numbers, revenue, or testimonials, concrete evidence of your work speaks louder than promises. Stay consistent, embrace rejection as feedback, and keep building,” he concluded.