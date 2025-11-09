NSDC launches outgrower development programme to boost sugarcane production

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has announced the launch of the Sugarcane Outgrower Development Programme (SODP), a flagship initiative aimed at accelerating local sugar production and driving Nigeria closer to self-sufficiency.

According to the Executive Secretary/CEO of NSDC, Kamar Bakrin, the programme is a key component of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP II) and has been designed to scale up local sugarcane production, reduce the nation’s reliance on imports, and stimulate inclusive economic growth, particularly within rural communities.

“The SODP is designed to boost local sugarcane cultivation, reduce Nigeria’s dependence on sugar imports, and create opportunities for inclusive economic growth by integrating outgrower farmers into the industry’s supply chain. This programme will complement the output of existing large-scale sugar estates and help close the national supply gap,” Bakrin stated.

Bakrin further emphasised that this is a pioneering initiative in Nigeria’s sugar sector.

“For the first time, a structured outgrower development programme will formally integrate farmers at all levels into the national sugar value chain.

This campaign is about reaching every stakeholder, from large-scale operators to smallholder farmers, and ensuring that everyone has a fair opportunity to contribute to Nigeria’s journey towards self-sufficiency in sugar production.”

The SODP will empower participating farmers through guaranteed offtake agreements, ensuring market access, access to quality seedcane and inputs, technical support and structured training programmes, and adoption of sustainable land and water use practices.

Speaking on the programme framework, the Head of Out-Grower Management at the NSDC, Lade Offurum, explained that the SODP would engage three key categories of farmers: agribusinesses and commercial farmers cultivating 50–500+ hectares; farming cooperatives, who can apply as organised clusters of between 30 and 50 hectares; and individual farmers or friends willing to jointly farm clusters of 30+ hectares.

She noted that interested participants can reach out to the NSDC through [email protected] and phone contact.

With the launch of the SODP, NSDC continues to deliver on the objectives of the NSMP II, accelerating investments in local production, empowering farmers, and advancing Nigeria’s vision for a globally competitive sugar industry.