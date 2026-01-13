RusselSmith granted pioneer status in advanced manufacturing innovation

RusselSmith, an ISO-certified advanced manufacturer, has been granted pioneer status for additive (3D) manufacturing by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The designation is in recognition of the company’s pioneering activities in deploying industrial additive manufacturing in Nigeria. The Pioneer Status Incentive is a federal government investment incentive designed to support companies that invest and operate in qualifying pioneer industries and products.

For RusselSmith, the recognition underscores its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s industrial capability through advanced industrial manufacturing technologies, process innovation and local capacity development.

The efforts support on-demand manufacturing of spare parts and essential components locally, helping to reduce downtime for critical equipment across various industries and building supply chain resilience through reduced import dependence.

“Being granted Pioneer Status by the NIPC is a significant milestone for RusselSmith,” said CEO of RusselSmith, Kayode Adeleke.“It validates the strategic importance of the robust advanced manufacturing ecosystem we are building and reinforces our long-term commitment to building resilient industrial capacity in Nigeria. This incentive will support our continued investment in technology, talent development, and operational scale, while deepening the value we deliver to our customers and partners.

“RusselSmith will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure sustained compliance, performance and measurable impact, including the creation of skilled employment and delivery of high-value services that advance Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness,” he added.