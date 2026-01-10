We will surpass threshold in aviation with new investments– Bolat

Turkish Airlines has launched a comprehensive investment initiative that will strengthen Türkiye’s aviation infrastructure and further advance its competitive edge.

As part of this strategic move, shaped in line with the national flag carrier’s 2033 vision, groundbreaking ceremonies were held for eight new facilities with a total investment value exceeding TRY 100 billion at several locations, primarily Istanbul Airport, homebase of the flag carrier.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloğlu; Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, senior executives of Turkish Airlines and its subsidiaries.

Noting that Türkiye will surpass a new threshold in aviation with these investments, Uraloğlu stated: “With a breakthrough that will leave its mark on the skies, opening a new page at the pinnacle of aviation, and further strengthening the wings of our national flag carrier, we will make a determined and ambitious start to 2026.

“These eight projects’ foundations we are laying today are strong steps taken towards Turkish Airlines’ magnificent rise and its goal of becoming the world’s number one airline. With the second phase of the air cargo terminal SmartIST underway, the facility’s usage area will increase.

“The cargo handling capacity, currently at 2.2 million tons, will rise to 4.5 million tons, propelling Turkish Cargo to global leadership. These projects will further strengthen not only Turkish Airlines’ wings but also those of Türkiye’s economy. Within the scope of these major investments totaling TRY 100 billion, 26,000 new job opportunities will be generated in 2026, and our aviation ecosystem will continue to grow.”

Commenting on the new investments, Bolat said: “In line with our 2033 targets, we are developing not only our fleet but also the robust infrastructure that will allow us to fully utilize this fleet.

“This investment initiative, exceeding TRY 100 billion and spanning from our cargo operations to our technical maintenance capacity, from our catering centres to integrated operational solutions, strengthens our global competitiveness and is a concrete evidence of our vision to make Türkiye one of the world’s foremost aviation hubs.

“These investments, which will provide 26,000 new jobs in 2026, will increase to 36,000 when all phases are completed. With these steps, we are building not only facilities but also an ecosystem for the future of our country’s economy and aviation sector. Today, our company’s contribution to our country’s economy is USD 65 billion, and when we reach our 2033 goals, this figure will reach USD 144 billion.”