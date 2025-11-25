76 bag first class as Toyin Falola delivers ACU’s 17th convocation lecture

Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, has announced 76 First Class graduates ahead of its 17th convocation ceremony, which will feature a keynote address by globally acclaimed historian, Professor Toyin Falola.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebunoluwa Oduwole, who briefed journalists on the university’s preparations, also unveiled a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at repositioning ACU for academic distinction, infrastructure growth, administrative efficiency, and holistic student development.

Presenting her 60-day stewardship report, Oduwole described the reform drive as “a turning point for ACU,” adding that the institution is building a structure that is “academically strong, administratively sound and spiritually grounded.”

She disclosed that the university has submitted several new academic programmes, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Journalism and Broadcasting to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for approval, aimed at expanding its academic offerings and aligning with global trends.

A central component of the reforms is the planned establishment of a College of Health Sciences, which will house Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Allied Health Sciences, and Clinical Sciences.

Oduwole said the move is a strategic response to Nigeria’s shortage of healthcare professionals.

The VC also highlighted upgrades in ICT infrastructure, including enhanced broadband capacity and improved smart-learning facilities to support blended teaching. Renovation of laboratories, hostels, classrooms, and workshops is ongoing to enhance learning conditions.

She noted that the university has revamped its internal committees, streamlined administrative processes, and strengthened accountability systems, measures that have already translated into better service delivery and increased staff productivity.

On student development, Oduwole said ACU has intensified seminars, spiritual formation programmes, counselling support, and extracurricular engagements. Mentorship and pastoral care, she added, have been strengthened to promote discipline, resilience, and character-building.

To sustain its growth agenda, the university has initiated a number of revenue-generating ventures to boost internally generated revenue (IGR) and reduce reliance on external funding.

Giving a breakdown of the graduating set, Oduwole announced that 2,336 undergraduate and 1,297 postgraduate students will receive degrees at the event.

Of the undergraduates, 76 earned First Class Honours, 1,408 Second Class Upper, 810 Second Class Lower and 42 Third Class. The postgraduate category comprises 170 Postgraduate Diploma holders and 1,127 Master’s degree recipients.

Congratulating the graduands, the VC described their accomplishments as “a powerful weapon for positive change,” urging them to use their skills to uplift communities and embody the university’s values of integrity, compassion, and service.

She announced that the convocation lecture, titled “On the Future of Knowledge,” will be delivered by Professor Toyin Falola (FNAL), who will headline the grand finale of the ceremonies.

Oduwole reaffirmed ACU’s commitment to securing full accreditation for its programmes, deepening industry partnerships, and sustaining the institution’s transformation agenda for greater national impact and global recognition.