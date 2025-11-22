Adamawa shuts all boarding schools over rising security threats

The Adamawa State government, on Saturday, ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools, both public and private.

The action, which The Guardian learnt was necessitated by the growing security concerns across the country, came barely an hour after Taraba State announced the closure of boarding schools across the state.

The directive issued on behalf of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri follows recent attacks involving students in Niger and Kebbi states, which authorities say indicate that boarding schools have become primary targets for criminal groups.

In an official letter, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Umar Garba Pella, expressed “great dismay” over the security situation and said the government had no choice but to act swiftly to protect students.

“All principals and proprietors of public and private schools should deboard their respective boarding schools without further delay,” the statement read, adding that all affected institutions must operate strictly as day schools until further notice.

In the statement, the ministry emphasised that the safety of students remains the state government’s top priority.

Recently, the Adamawa State Police Command announced the arrest of a 40-year-old suspected human trafficker.

The arrest, which, according to the command, marked another breakthrough in its campaign against human trafficking and related crimes, occurred on November 12, 2025.

According to a statement released to media practitioners in the state by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the suspect, identified as Hamza Hammantukur Isa of Bauchi Street in Yola North local government council, was apprehended on November 12, 2025, by operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) following credible intelligence.

Police say Isa specialises in trafficking young girls from Adamawa State to Ghana for sexual exploitation under the guise of offering them well-paid job opportunities.

“During the operation, officers rescued two female victims, aged 18 and 19, who were found unharmed,” the command said.

Preliminary investigations, according to the statement, indicated that Isa has been involved in trafficking activities since 2023. He was also confirmed to have confessed to having trafficked at least 10 young girls to Ghana with the help of two female accomplices, who are currently on the run.

The Police Command says efforts are underway to track down the accomplices and uncover additional victims. Authorities have vowed to ensure a thorough investigation and prosecution of all those involved.

The state Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, praised the SID team for their swift and effective action. He reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding residents and assured that all suspects connected to the case will face justice.

In other news, passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train service were left stranded after the train developed a problem some minutes into the trip from Kaduna.

According to the report, the train departed Kaduna around 2 pm, encountered problems at about an hour into the trip and had to turn back to Kaduna.

In a viral post, a passenger said the incident occurred unexpectedly, as the train suddenly began to move backwards

without any explanation from the crew.

.

An official of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Kaduna, who confirmed the development on condition of anonymity, said the train returned for repairs following the technical glitch.

He added that several Abuja-bound passengers were stranded at the Kaduna terminal waiting for an update, while others chose to return home pending the resolution of the issue.