ASUU calls for removal of Yuguda as NOUN council chairman

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has demanded the removal of Malam Isa Yuguda as Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), citing perceived insults and attacks on university professors.

Yuguda, a former governor of Bauchi State, appeared at a public Senate hearing last December on a bill seeking to convert ATBU, a technology-focused university, into a conventional institution. He was quoted as saying, “Any person who is against turning the University into a conventional University is a criminal.”

Although Yuguda has denied making the comments, claiming the viral video clip was “Artificial Intelligence” generated, university lecturers told the press on Tuesday that he also exclaimed: “Who the hell are professors for goodness sake!” in frustration against opponents of the bill.

The Union leader, Dr. Angulu Haruna, said: “It is therefore appalling and unfortunate for a former Chief Executive of a State to criminalize people who exercise their rights in a legislative procedure.

“Moreso, ASUU is concerned that Malam Isa Yuguda, who is a Pro-chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), displayed total disregard to the crème de la crème of the University, Professors, and as such belittled the domain he is entrusted by the President of Nigeria to superintend; this has called into question his competence, integrity and commitment for nation building and national security.”

Haruna also challenged Yuguda’s claims regarding ATBU’s College of Medical Sciences, stating: “Our College of Medical Sciences had commenced much earlier before the former Governor’s intervention. It is also on record that the Bauchi State Government handed over the former State Specialist Hospital to the Federal Government and was compensated.

“The proceeds of the exchange were what the former Governor used in developing other places, especially the State Specialist Hospital along Ran Road. Therefore, his claim that he laboured for the establishment of College of Medical Sciences in ATBU, Bauchi is not true; rather, his administration benefitted from its creation.”

The union urged the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, the Minister of Education, the Governor of Bauchi State, and the President to intervene.

“It is against this backdrop that our Union is calling on Malam Isah Yuguda to publicly withdraw his statement and quietly resign from his position as Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). You cannot preside over a system you hold with such disappointing contempt.”

Responding, Yuguda maintained that he supported the proposed conversion of ATBU but denied using offensive language.

He said, “I could not have made adverse comments against those who oppose the idea, certainly not against professors, and not in the vulgar language reported! While the image in the video is mine, the text is certainly not. It must have been AI-generated.”

Yuguda added: “Those familiar with my record could attest that the words attributed to me are neither part of my vocabulary, nor would I ever impugn the collective integrity of professors. Indeed, being a product of the university and having worked closely with professors throughout my career, I hold them in the highest esteem and regard.”