CIS family fun day fosters learning, community building

Assistant Head of Senior School, Emerging Technologies and Innovation, Mrs Bukola Peters (left); members of the music band ‘Unfinished Business,’ Olalekan, Dara, Zitara, Karan, and Head of Senior School, Mrs Julie King, at the CIS Family Fun Day celebration in Lagos, recently.

The Children’s International School (CIS) Lekki, Lagos, recently hosted its Family Fun Day celebration, bringing together students, parents, and staff for a day of fun, learning, and community-building.

The event, which attracted over 1,700 participants, featured games, face painting, and music performances.

Speaking at the event, Principal Stewart King emphasised the importance of resilience and taking risks in life.

“One of the key issues essential to learning in the classroom and on the sports field is resilience. It’s the ability to try again if you’re not successful the first time.”

King encouraged students to set challenges for themselves and step out of their comfort zones to enhance their growth trajectory.

“If you watch these children out there, they are taking risks, and we live in a world which is becoming increasingly risk-averse for our children.”

The event also showcased student talents, including a musical performance by the school band, “Unfinished Business”, which won N1 million for its outstanding performance.

The celebration promoted a sense of community and belonging among students, parents, and staff, with many participants praising the event for its inclusivity and joy.

According to the principal, the event is a testament to the power of community and cooperation. Every school talk about community, but not every school actually has a community where people pool together,” he said.