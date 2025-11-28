College marks 30th anniversary, celebrates legacy of excellence

THE Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has charged students of Trinity International College, Ofada, Ogun State, to strive for excellence and imbibe values that will enable them to excel and emerge as model students.

Arigbabu, who was represented by Director of Education, Quality Assurance and Teacher Development, Mary Aminat, described the school as a beacon of hope, noting that the college has earned laurels that speak to the quality of education it provides, and alumni who are making waves across continents.

“The achievements of Trinity International College are not mere statistics, but are proof that education, when paired with values, creates lasting impact,” Arigbabu said.

He emphasised that every classroom is a gateway to a brighter future, noting that when children learn about critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration alongside mathematics and literature, they become agents of change in their families and communities.

Arigbabu expressed hope that the legacy the college has built will continue to shine and the excellence it embodies will inspire generations to come.

The Guest Speaker, Olusegun Osunsan, also advised the students to nurture an excellence spirit to do exploits and lift the name of the school.

Osunsan commended the college for building an enviable legacy that has endured for 30 years, noting that this should serve as inspiration for others who want to create their own legacy.

He enjoined Nigerians to partner with God to build a lasting legacy that will endure.

The cleric hailed the testimonies shared by parents and alumni on the impact the school has had in the lives of their children, stressing the need for parents to prioritise providing quality education to their wards.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Trinity Group, Samuel Olatunji, said the secret behind their success was putting God at the centre of everything, and with sheer determination, they have recorded success on many fronts.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Trinity University, Lagos, Adebowale Tade, acknowledged the efforts of those who have contributed to the college’s growth, while encouraging students to emulate them and pursue excellence.

He urged Nigerians to train their children to be God-fearing and astute members of society.

At the event, the college recognised outstanding staff with awards in appreciation of their dedication and commitment to the college’s growth and development.