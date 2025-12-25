FG strengthens safe schooling, learning continuity

The Federal Ministry of Education has intensified coordinated interventions to facilitate safe schooling and ensure learning continuity in states where schools have reopened following temporary closures caused by security-related challenges.

The Federal Government recently ordered the reopening of 47 Unity Schools that were shut due to insecurity.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, who said the ministry is supporting state governments and affected communities through a comprehensive action plan aimed at stabilising learning environments, restoring public confidence in the education system and ensuring that no learner is left behind.

According to him, key components of the plan include the development of improved and updated learner-support flyers with step-by-step guidance, QR code links and enhanced deployment of digital learning platforms such as Learning Passport, FME Inspire and Ignite Online Learning portals. He noted that the platforms are aligned with the NERDC curriculum and supported by development partners, including UNICEF, UNESCO and UNDP.

A statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade, further revealed that a digital learner guidance pamphlet has been produced to support learners and teachers in accessing and navigating approved learning platforms.

“To further strengthen learning continuity, upcoming activities will focus on enhanced coordination and planning. These include strategic engagements with subnational governments through state commissioners of education, SUBEB chairmen and principals of Unity Colleges,” the statement said.

The Federal Government also acknowledged the vital role of United Nations partners, UNICEF, UNESCO and UNDP, in supporting Nigeria’s school safety and learning continuity efforts in the affected states.

“The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, CON, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, have commended the UN agencies for their continued support,” the statement added.

It further disclosed that medical and mental health services, including psychosocial support and counselling, are being provided to learners and teachers in affected schools to ensure a smooth transition to a healthy learning environment.

The statement noted that the Federal Government has strengthened early-warning frameworks to safeguard learners and educators, reinforcing nationwide school safety.

In addition, the ministry is conducting advocacy and sensitisation visits, activating and supporting State Technical Working Groups, and fast-tracking targeted interventions for priority states.

“These coordinated actions reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that education continues safely and uninterrupted, even in the face of security challenges, while upholding the principle that schools must remain protected spaces for learning, resilience and national development,” the statement concluded.