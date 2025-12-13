Tinubu’s commitment to human capital, world-class medical education unwavering – Alausa

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, on Friday reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to advancing human capital development and delivering world-class medical education in Nigeria, describing both as central pillars of the current administration’s agenda.

Speaking at the commissioning of projects at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, the minister said the president remains resolute in creating opportunities for young Nigerians and strengthening institutions that support national growth.

Projects commissioned include a multidisciplinary clinical centre (the university teaching hospital), faculty buildings, senate building, library, ICT centre, nursing building, research laboratories, electrification works and the university health centre.

Prominent Nigerians that graced the commissioning of landmark projects at the university include, Chief Bisi Akande, Dr. Temitope Ilori, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr. Benedict Olugboyega Alabi; Chairman of the Tertiary Educational Trust Fund (TETFUND), Aminu Bello Masari; the Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdulwahab Kayode Oyedotun Bibiire I; the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Prof. Rashid Aderinoye, Prof. Olu Aina, among others.

Alausa commended the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akeem Lasisi; members of the Governing Council and TETFund for their roles in expanding infrastructure and improving academic standards at the institution. He urged the university community to uphold a culture of maintenance, discipline and excellence.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor said the institution commissioned 11 new projects funded by TETFund and the Federal Government.

Lasisi said the young university, established in 2021 and commencing academic activities in March 2023, now runs 13 academic programmes with a student population of 3,493. Of this figure, 2,351 are female and 1,142 male. He added that 453 students benefited from the NELFund scheme this year, receiving a total of N130.25 million.

The Vice Chancellor noted that FUHSI had undergone accreditation visits for nine programmes in 2024, with four others scheduled for next year, as part of efforts to build a robust health-education institution that reduces medical tourism.

Lasisi, however, appealed to the Minister of Education for urgent intervention in alternative power supply, saying diesel costs have become unsustainable for the growing campus.

He commended TETFund, the Osun State government, royal fathers and stakeholders for supporting FUHSI’s rapid growth.

Also speaking, TETFUND Chairman, Board of Trustees, Masari, reiterated the commitment of TETFUND to continuing supporting public universities.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who was represented by the Education Commissioner, Sunday Dipo Eluwole, said education remains a priority for the state, adding that the government would continue to invest in the sector to secure the future of its children.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Sonny Echono, who was represented by Babatunde Olajide, lauded the VC for his frugality and prudence