Firm launches initiative to strengthen education leadership

A Pan-African education organisation, AfriTeach, has announced its entry into Africa’s education space with a commitment to raising visionary leaders across the continent.

The organisation made this known at a press conference in Lagos, where its leadership unveiled its vision, mission and programmes aimed at addressing key challenges in Africa’s education sector.

Speaking at the conference, Executive Director, Rita Ekpenyong, said AfriTeach was co-founded by Dr Kehinde Nwani, Prof. Sade Ogunsola, and Mr Otto Orondaam, with a shared belief that every African child deserves access to quality education.

According to her, the initiative is designed to ensure that educators across Africa are adequately supported, trained and equipped with the necessary tools required to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Ekpenyong explained that the organisation’s focus is on empowering educators, building leadership capacity and promoting Africa-led solutions to education challenges.

She noted that AfriTeach aims to create a collaborative network of educators, policymakers and stakeholders to drive innovation and excellence in education across the continent.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kehinde Nwani, said AfriTeach was established in response to persistent challenges such as teacher shortages, inadequate training, poor infrastructure and the presence of unqualified teachers in classrooms across the continent.

She said AfriTeach seeks to bridge these gaps by empowering educators, building leadership capacity and promoting Africa-led solutions to education challenges.

Nwani explained that the organisation’s vision is to build an Africa where every teacher is a leader, every classroom is a hub of innovation, and every learner reaches their full potential.

She added that AfriTeach’s programmes include a Pan-African collaborative network, professional learning communities, a teacher training institute, a transformational fellowship programme and an African-led accreditation framework supported by digital learning platforms.

She disclosed that AfriTeach currently has over 1,500 educators from different African countries in its professional learning community and recently hosted a training session that attracted more than 800 participants across the continent.

The organisation also announced plans to host its inaugural Pan-African education conference on May 2, 2026, at the MUSON Centre, Lagos, with participation expected from educators and stakeholders across Africa.

Head of Strategy and Programmes, Mr Samuel Omoregie, said the conference would bring together educators, policymakers and key stakeholders to promote collaboration, policy dialogue and innovation in education.

Omoregie noted that the conference would feature keynote speakers, panel discussions and workshops focused on addressing the challenges facing Africa’s education sector.

The organisation noted that its programmes are open to teachers in both public and private schools across Africa, with registration available on its website and social media platforms.

AfriTeach aims to create a community of educators who can share best practices, collaborate on projects and drive positive change in education across the continent.

The launch of the initiative has been welcomed by educators and stakeholders across the continent, who see it as a timely and much-needed intervention in Africa’s education sector.

The organisation’s commitment to empowering educators, building leadership capacity and promoting Africa-led solutions to education challenges is expected to have a significant impact on the quality of education in Africa.