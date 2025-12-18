‘How focus on certificates over skills hinders national devt’

The Chancellor of Southwestern University, Okun Owa, Ogun State, Babatunde Odufuwa, has called for a shift in focus from mere academic certificates to practical skills acquisition in Nigeria.

Speaking at the institution’s fifth convocation ceremony, where 865 students graduated, Odufuwa lamented that the country’s obsession with certificates has led to a plethora of problems, threatening national development.

Odufuwa noted that while the 21st-century employability space prioritises skills and certificates, Nigeria’s education system has created a culture where certificates are valued more than practical competence.

This, he said, has resulted in cheating in exams, inadequate preparation for the workforce, and catastrophic consequences such as building collapses, avoidable deaths in hospitals, and plane crashes, all attributed to certified but unskilled personnel.

The Chancellor blamed policy formulators for designing curricula that prioritise theory over practice, and employers who emphasize certificates over skills, encouraging students to take shortcuts and cheat in examinations.

He urged policymakers to create policies that balance academic excellence with skills acquisition and advised employers to prioritise skills (UI)

In his convocation lecture, Prof. Nelson Fashina of the University of Ibadan highlighted Nigeria’s vast economic opportunities and resources, but noted that the country’s economic growth index has been disappointing due to poor leadership.

He harped on the need for responsible leadership to leverage national resources, protect ecosystems, promote renewable energy, and ensure growth benefits all citizens.

At the ceremony, 810 students received Bachelor of Science degrees, 23 earned Postgraduate Diplomas, while 32 received Masters of Science degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amusa Adetunji, congratulated the graduands, charging them to be agents of impact in the society and worthy ambassadors of the institution.