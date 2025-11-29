I want to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment – UniCal VC

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UniCal), Prof. Florence Obi, has said that she wants to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment and delayed results.

Obi made the remark on Friday night at an event in Calabar, organised by the university to mark the end of her five-year tenure as the 11th substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

Obi, whose tenure expires on Nov. 30, was appointed vice-chancellor on Sept. 10, 2020, but officially assumed office on Dec. 1, 2020.

She said her commitment to protecting students, especially the female ones, remained one of her greatest achievements as vice-chancellor.

She said, “I fought against sexual predators and ensured the timely release of students’ results to curb frustration within the institution.”

While expressing fulfillment at completing her tenure and thanking God for enabling her to finish strong after five years in office, she said that she would return to the classroom because teaching remained her passion.

Earlier, she addressed staff and students outside her office during a carnival-like, marching-out parade in her honour, thanking them for their support throughout her administration.

She also encouraged them to support her successor to enable him to succeed and take the university to greater heights.

“This institution has recorded significant growth and I am confident that my successor will advance the progress already made,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that under her leadership, the largest solar power plant in Cross River was built in UniCal, ensuring stable electricity for the university and its teaching hospital.

Other achievements included upgrading the Faculty of Education to a College, getting Mass Communication accredited, and being elevated to a Faculty.

Her administration also constructed new hostels, introduced departmental scholarships, built a fire service station, and completed the Law Faculty complex.

Meanwhile, the Governing Council of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Katsina, has approved the promotion of 19 academic staff to the rank of professors.

This is contained in a statement issued in Katsina on Saturday by Hajiya Nabila Dahiru-Anche, Assistant Chief Information and Protocol Officer, Office of the Vice Chancellor.

According to her, the development followed the 56th meeting of the governing council, which approved the promotion of 113 academic staff, with effect from Oct. 1.

She said that the meeting held on Nov. 27 also welcomed the newly appointed Pro-Chancellor of the university, Sen. Hadi Abubakar-Sirika

“Among the academic staff, 19 were promoted to the rank of Professors, 20 to Readers, 31 were promoted to Senior Lecturers, 17 to Lecturer I, and 26 to the rank of Lecturer II.

“In addition, 36 staff were converted to various cadres and upgraded to higher ranks.”

According to the statement, during the meeting, there was also an upward review by 100 per cent of the wages of the University Cleaners.