Ikorodu school collapse: Sanwo-Olu orders relocation of pupils

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the relocation of pupils from Odokekere High School in Ikorodu to nearby schools following the collapse of a classroom block during lectures on Thursday.

While no casualties were reported, students who sustained minor injuries are said to be in perfect condition. The relocation order aims to prevent disruption to the pupils’ academic activities.

The Lagos State Government and the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) expressed regret over the incident.

A source from the SCRPS office revealed that the collapsed classroom block had already been marked for demolition to make way for a new classroom building designed to accommodate the school’s large student population.

The chairman of SCRPS, Hakeem Smith, who led a spot assessment of the site, confirmed to The Guardian that work will begin immediately on constructing an ultra-modern classroom block. He promised to provide further information on the development.

A statement from SCRPS read: “Lagos State Government and Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) received with shock the sad news of the bungalow classroom block which collapsed at Odokekere High School in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“The state government regrets the unfortunate incident. However, we also wish to state that no casualties were recorded in the building collapse. All of our students are in perfect condition.”

The incident has reignited concerns about the state of public schools in Lagos State.

Despite SCRPS’s significant work in building and upgrading school infrastructure in recent years, many believe more needs to be done to improve existing facilities.