Insecurity: FG reopens 47 unity schools

The Federal Government has announced the reopening of 47 unity schools that were earlier closed due to security concerns, following measures taken to strengthen safety within and around the affected institutions.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Education. According to the ministry, academic activities have fully resumed in the schools after improvements were made to security arrangements.

The statement, signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said students have returned safely to their campuses. It added that many are currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have successfully completed their examinations.

The ministry assured parents, guardians and the general public that the safety, welfare and well-being of students remain a top priority for the government. It said the Federal Government continues to work closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy in school environments nationwide.

According to the ministry, the administration remains committed to protecting Nigerian children and upholding their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure setting. It stressed that education remains a central pillar of national development and human capital growth, and that efforts will continue to prevent disruptions to the academic calendar.

The ministry said the safe return of students and the successful conduct of examinations in several unity colleges demonstrated the government’s resolve to keep learning on track despite prevailing security challenges.

On November 21, the Federal Government had ordered the immediate closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges over rising security threats. The directive was issued through a circular from the Ministry of Education, instructing principals of the affected schools to enforce the closure without delay.

The schools affected by the closure were located across the North-West, North-East, North-Central and parts of the South. They included FGGC Minjibir, FTC Ganduje, FGGC Zaria, FTC Kafanchan, FGGC Bakori, FTC Dayi, FGC Daura, FGGC Tambuwal, FSC Sokoto, FTC Wurno, FGC Gusau, FGC Anka, FGGC Gwandu, FGC Birnin Yauri, FTC Zuru, FGGC Kazaure and FGC Kiyawa.

Others were FTC Hadejia, FGGC Bida, FGC New-Bussa, FTC Kuta-Shiroro, FGA Suleja, FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omuaran, FTC Gwanara, FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FTC Ogugu, FGGC Bwari and FGC Rubochi. Additional schools included FGGC Abaji, FGGC Potiskum, FGC Buni Yadi, FTC Gashua, FTC Michika, FGC Ganye, FGC Azare, FTC Misau, FGGC Bajoga, FGC Billiri and FTC Zambuk.

Some state governments, including those of Yobe, Plateau and Bauchi, also announced school closures around the same period.

The shutdown followed a surge in security incidents, including mass abductions of students. In Niger State, gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, abducting more than 300 pupils and teachers. In Kebbi State, more than 20 schoolgirls were kidnapped during an attack on a school in Maga town.

The incidents were part of a series of kidnappings targeting educational institutions, dating back to the abduction of students in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014.

In response to the renewed threats, President Bola Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi State to oversee rescue operations. The president also postponed planned foreign trips as security agencies intensified efforts to address the situation.