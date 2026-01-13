Minister charges youths on innovation, entrepreneurship as FCA Ibadan graduates 268

The Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan (FCAIB), has graduated 268 students at its 46th graduation ceremony for the award of Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma (ND) and the presentation of prizes, with the Federal Government charging Nigerian youths to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship as pathways to national food security and economic growth.

The ceremony was declared open by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was represented by the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan, Prof. Muhammad Lawal Attanda.

In his address, the minister urged the graduating students to see agriculture beyond subsistence farming, stressing that modern agricultural practice must be driven by technology, innovation and business-mindedness.

“You are not graduating into a future of job hunting but into a world of opportunities.

Agriculture today is about innovation, value chains, agribusiness and global markets. You must position yourselves as job creators and solution providers,” Kyari said.

He described the agricultural sector as central to Nigeria’s food security agenda and assured that the Federal Government would continue to support institutions that are building the capacity of young Nigerians for sustainable agricultural development.

Also present at the ceremony was the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Dr. Abubakar A. Dabban, represented by Dr. Ogunreku S. Ayoola of the Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan, alongside the Chairman of the Governing Board of FCAIB, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, who was represented by the Provost of the College, Prof. Jonathan J. Atungwu.

In his graduation address, Prof. Atungwu congratulated the graduands for being worthy in character and learning, describing FCAIB students as disciplined, well-behaved and exemplary in disposition.

Reflecting on his assumption of office on April 22, 2025, the Provost commended the students for their leadership qualities and urged them to become good ambassadors of the College wherever they find themselves.

He encouraged them to aspire to leadership positions in public and private life and to take advantage of the FUNAAB Affiliate Programme with FCAIB to further their education.

Atungwu also announced the automatic employment of the immediate past President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Oluwapelumi Folarin, upon the completion of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. He further assured all graduates that their NYSC enrolment had been completed and that their results and certificates would be issued immediately on graduation day.

The graduation lecture was delivered by Prof. Kolawole Adebayo of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), with the theme: “Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Sustained Development: Thoughts for the Future of Agricultural Training in Nigeria.”

Adebayo stressed that agricultural education must integrate science, business and soft skills to produce job creators rather than job seekers.

He advocated innovative food system programmes for secondary school students, the revival of broad agricultural skills training, the development of commercial-grade campuses and the creation of startup support systems for young agripreneurs.

A total of 268 students graduated for the 2024/2025 academic session, comprising 251 full-time and 17 part-time students. Twenty-one HND students and nine ND students graduated with distinction.

Miss Ajiboye Busayo Mary of the Department of Agriculture (Crop Production Option) emerged as the overall best HND student with a CGPA of 3.86, while Hussein Abdulbasit Temitope of the Department of Agricultural Technology emerged as the best ND student with a CGPA of 3.79.

In a gesture, Prof. Adebayo pledged ₦500,000 to the best HND graduate and ₦250,000 to the best ND graduate, marking the first donation of its kind in the history of the College.

The ceremony, which featured goodwill messages from sister institutions, alumni and the Moor Plantation community, was attended by the College management, staff, parents and well-wishers.