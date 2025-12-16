Prof Ibileye appointed 4th Vice-Chancellor of FUL

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has announced the appointment of Professor Gbenga Ibileye as the 4th Vice-Chancellor of the University, with effect from February 15, 2026.

The appointment was approved by the 4th Governing Council of the University, chaired by Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdallah, following a transparent, merit-based, and highly competitive selection process.

According to a release signed by Dr Rebecca Aimiohu Okojie, Registrar and Secretary to Council, Prof Gbenga Ibileye emerged successful after an extensive interview exercise involving eleven distinguished professors, who were shortlisted after a series of rigorous screenings, interactions, and evaluations, in line with extant guidelines for the appointment of principal officers in Nigerian federal universities.

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, who scored a total of 91.9, coming first in that order, will take over from the incumbent, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, whose tenure has been widely acknowledged as one of the most impactful in the history of the University.

Professor Akinwumi’s administration recorded remarkable achievements in the areas of academic culture consolidation, infrastructural development, expansion of academic programmes, staff and student welfare, institutional stability, and enhanced national relevance of the University.

The Governing Council commended all candidates who participated in the process for their professionalism and dedication, while assuring the University community of its continued commitment to transparency, due process, and excellence in governance.

As the University prepares for a new phase of leadership, the Council expressed confidence that Prof Ibileye will consolidate on existing achievements and steer the University towards greater academic excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness.

The University community has congratulated the Visitor, Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, members of the Governing Council, Management, staff, and students for the successful conduct of what has been described as a credible and exemplary appointment exercise.