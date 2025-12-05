Registrar unveils JAMB award projects in KadPoly

The Registrar and Chief Executive of Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Olarenwaju Oloyede has commissioned the NATAP 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 JAMB award project in Kaduna Polytechnic.

The Medical Laboratory Building, which was built for Shehu Kangiwa Medical Centre of Kaduna Polytechnic, was built to enhance the medical system and operations in healthcare delivery in the Kaduna Polytechnic community and the people of Kaduna state.

In his remarks, during the pre-commissioning and press briefing, Prof Oloyede appreciated the warm reception of the Kaduna Polytechnic management and the foresight of the management in managing the development of the institution for its growth.

The JAMB Registrar said the appreciation is reciprocal.

He thanked the institution for their open system and inclusive admission stating that Kaduna Polytechnic got several JAMB awards because of meeting the criteria of the JAMB award.

The Registrar explained that there are criteria for the JAMB award stating that parts of the criteria for the selection included the institution with the highest number of candidates seeking admission from it and one that admits candidates from every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Stating that it is not difficult for all institutions to get 100 students from all parts of Nigeria and the Capital territory, he charged all the institutions in Nigeria to operate the system of inclusiveness in admitting students into their system to curtail the issues of tribalism and promote national cohesion.

The part of the criteria is international admission.

He said Nigerians are doing very well in the global markets, lamenting the payment of staff development that creates the problem of ‘japa’.

He appreciated the Nigerian government for paying government retirees their entitlement.

Other criteria is gender balance for the JAMB award, while the fifth criteria is compliance with admission regulations for getting the award.

He lamented that some institutions admit students without following the regulations.

He said that compliance is very important and it is 100 per cent for the award, adding that the validation of the award is done by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to avoid bias.

Also, he explained that institutions with the highest number of admissions of foreign candidates, the most improved in gender balance and the most compliant with guidelines for admissions through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) were other criteria used.

In his own speech, the Chairman Governing Council of Kaduna Polytechnic, Dr Oluwakemi Pinheiro (SAN) said it is with pride to witness the commission of the projects.

He said the management of the Polytechnic is working hard as a team.

He commended the JAMB Registrar and Dr Suleiman Umar, the Rector for sustainable development of education in the school.

The Chairman stated that in his effort to rhyme with the vision of Kaduna Polytechnic in promoting education, he has pledged his sitting allowance to assist the indigent students in the institution.

“I must, therefore, place on record my unreserved applause for the Management of Kaduna Polytechnic, led by our indefatigable Rector, Dr Suleiman Umar, for their consistency, credibility, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Time and again, this Administration has utilised JAMB’s intervention funds with utmost prudence and purpose;

constructing and renovating lecture theatres, laboratories, classrooms, and offices across our various campuses;

equipping departments with modern teaching and learning tools; and now, delivering this world-class medical laboratory building that will serve both our immediate Polytechnic community and the larger society,” the Chairman said.

Dr Pinhero said the Rector was consistent and prudent in his administration, adding that JAMB projects would serve the larger community and not only the staff and students of the institution.

He charged the Director of Shehu Kangiwa Medical Centre and the staff responsible for maintaining the Medical Laboratory, to live up to expectations.

“Finally, let me reassure all our development partners; JAMB, TETFund, the Federal Ministry of Education, the Kaduna State Government, and our numerous friends in the private sector, that Kaduna Polytechnic will continue to justify the confidence reposed in us.

“We will continue to be good stewards of every resource entrusted to us, and we will continue to deploy them in ways that directly improve teaching, learning, research, and community service,” Pinheiro stated.

In his address, Dr Umar, the Rector of Polytechnic explained that the Shehu Mohammed Kangiwa Medical Centre has come a long way since its modest beginning in 1969 as a simple sickbay attending only to minor ailments of staff and students.

“From 1978 onwards, it transformed into a full-fledged healthcare facility, extending quality medical services not only to the Kaduna Polytechnic community but also to the general public,” the Rector explained.

The Rector said it is a transparent project for the development of Kaduna Polytechnic, which will enhance medical activities and healthcare.

“On behalf of the Kaduna Polytechnic Community, I express our deepest appreciation to the leadership and entire family of JAMB for this honour and for consistently choosing Kaduna Polytechnic as a worthy partner in nation-building.

Your sustained support has transformed lives and institutions, and we are immensely proud of this partnership.

“We pledge, once again, our total commitment to the prudent management of all resources entrusted to us and to sustain this mutually beneficial relationship with JAMB for the greater good of education and healthcare in Nigeria,” he explained.

Dr Grace Jamila Bila, the Deputy Rector Academic, appreciated the JAMB Registrar for gracing the occasion despite his busy schedules.

She expressed her deepest gratitude to the Chairman Governing Council of Polytechnic for his commitment, resilience, dedicated and untiring effort in moving Kaduna Polytechnic forward.

She also saluted the commitment of the Rector of the institution for his foresight and determination in making the event successful, while she thanked the staff, students and the people that made the event successful.

Parts of the JAMB projects include, State of the art Crime Investigation Office, supply of laptops and ICT accessories, comprehensive renovation of Block A and B of Department of Applied Science, Upgrade and standardisation of Spider FM Radio, Laboratory Building of the Shehu Kangiwa Medical Centre.