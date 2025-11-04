Rivers’ education varsity hails NELFUND as 5,091 students benefit from loan scheme

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, Rivers State has expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for its growing support to students through the national student loan initiative.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, in a statement issued on behalf of the institution’s Governing Council, Senate, and entire university community, said NELFUND’s intervention had provided “significant relief” to thousands of students struggling to meet financial obligations.

According to the university, a total of 5,091 students benefited from the scheme in the 2024/2025 academic session, with disbursements processed across four batches.

Professor Onuchuku described the development as a major boost to learning outcomes and a clear demonstration of NELFUND’s commitment to inclusive education.

“The initiative has given our students renewed hope and motivation to pursue their studies without the burden of financial stress,” he said. “We commend the professionalism and dedication of the NELFUND team and appreciate the Federal Government’s continued support for access to quality education.”

The statement listed the disbursement summary as follows: 2,946 students in Batch One, 145 in Batch Two, and 45 currently being processed in Batches Three and Four.

Meanwhile, registration for the 2025/2026 academic session has commenced, with the university confirming that students’ data has been uploaded on the NELFUND portal. Undergraduates have been advised to complete registration by visiting before the deadline of 26 January 2026.

The university’s Information and Communications Technology Centre (ICTC) has been directed to set up a help desk and send out personalised registration information via email and SMS to assist students during the process.

Professor Onuchuku reaffirmed the university’s readiness to sustain collaboration with NELFUND and the Federal Government in promoting equitable access to education across Nigeria.

Last month, Rivers’ Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, including IAUE, inaugurated new governing councils for four state-owned tertiary institutions, with a charge to reposition them as centres of academic excellence and innovation.

Speaking during the inauguration held at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, Ibas said the event reaffirmed the government’s commitment to education as the foundation for sustainable development and empowerment in the state.

Addressing members of the newly constituted councils, the Administrator described universities and polytechnics as vital engines of social and economic progress, urging them to provide strategic leadership, ensure accountability, and promote sound policy direction.

“A university is not an ivory tower. It is a living engine of social and economic growth,” he said. “You must embrace transparency, inclusiveness, and collaboration with the private sector, development partners, and international institutions.”

“These polytechnics, named after our illustrious sons, stand as symbols of resilience and progress. They have produced skilled graduates who contribute meaningfully to our industries and communities,” he said.

He encouraged the boards to focus on improving infrastructure, expanding access to technical education, and enhancing staff and student welfare.

portal.nelf.gov.ngportal.nelf.gov.ng

Student Loan Portal – Register

Register to your Student Loan Portal account