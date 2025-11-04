Rivers community accuses council chair of imposing youth leaders

Residents of Egbeda community in Emohua Local Council, Rivers State, have accused the council chairman, Chidi Lloyd, of imposing a new youth leadership and fuelling a crisis in the area.

They alleged that Lloyd unilaterally appointed new youth leaders without consulting the community and called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara to intervene to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

In his defence, Lloyd said his decision was prompted by the expiration of the Community Development Committee chairman’s tenure.

However, community leaders maintained that the chairman’s action violated established customs, noting that only the traditional authority, Nye Nwe Ali, has the power to appoint leaders of the Community Development Committee and the Egbeda Youth Council.

At a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the community’s monarch, Eze Christopher Didia, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to upholding traditional processes and described the council chairman’s action as provocative and capable of destabilising the community.

Didia urged residents to respect existing institutions and resist external interference that could threaten peace and unity in Egbeda.