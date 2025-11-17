Taraba NGO petitions TSUBEB over rising private school fees, textbook policy

A Taraba-based non-governmental organisation, Bilbas Care for Rural Education and Development Initiative (BICREDI), has raised concerns over what it describes as persistent and arbitrary increases in private school fees across the state.

The organisation called on the Taraba State Universal Basic Education Board (TSUBEB) to strengthen its monitoring and regulatory framework to ensure private schools adhere to approved standards and to protect parents from financial exploitation.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday by its Founder/Executive Director, Bello Bako, BICREDI also criticised the enforcement of the one-time use textbook policy in private schools across the state, warning that the practice places an unnecessary financial burden on families, particularly those in rural communities.

The NGO argued that requiring parents to purchase new textbooks every academic cycle undermines efforts to make education affordable and accessible. It urged TSUBEB to intervene and reconsider the policy.

In a formal letter addressed to the TSUBEB Chairman through the Office of the Secretary, BICREDI requested a courtesy to the Board, emphasising that the meeting would centre on the two issues, which it described as critical to the quality of basic education in Taraba State.

In other news, the Taraba State chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has commenced an industrial strike, which began at midnight on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The notice, issued in a letter dated November 14 and addressed to all staff of the Taraba State House of Assembly, referenced an earlier communication (PASAN/NS/ADM/01) sent on November 13.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Hamidu Buba, and the secretary, Timothy Enganya, PASAN stated that its members employed by the Taraba State House of Assembly would withdraw their services due to unresolved grievances with the state government.

According to the union, the strike action is driven by two major demands: the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the legislative arm of the government and the failure to implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

The union directed all assembly employees to remain at home pending further instructions from PASAN leadership.

Despite the planned industrial action, PASAN reaffirmed its willingness to resolve the dispute through negotiations with the state government.

PASAN also emphasised its commitment to democratic principles and urged members to remain united as discussions continue.

Meanwhile, less than 24 hours before the anticipated defection of Governor Agbu Kefas from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), all 16 PDP members of the Taraba State House of Assembly have resigned from the party and joined the ruling APC.

The dramatic development unfolded during Monday’s plenary session, where Speaker John Kizito Bonzina announced the resignations.