Taraba Assembly staff down tools as PASAN declares industrial action

The Taraba State chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has commenced an industrial strike, which began at midnight on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The notice, issued in a letter dated November 14 and addressed to all staff of the Taraba State House of Assembly, referenced an earlier communication (PASAN/NS/ADM/01) sent on November 13.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Hamidu Buba, and the secretary, Timothy Enganya, PASAN stated that its members employed by the Taraba State House of Assembly would withdraw their services due to unresolved grievances with the state government.

According to the union, the strike action is driven by two major demands: the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the legislative arm of the government and the failure to implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

The union directed all assembly employees to remain at home pending further instructions from PASAN leadership.

Despite the planned industrial action, PASAN reaffirmed its willingness to resolve the dispute through negotiations with the state government.

PASAN also emphasised its commitment to democratic principles and urged members to remain united as discussions continue.

In other news, less than 24 hours before the anticipated defection of Governor Agbu Kefas from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), all 16 PDP members of the Taraba State House of Assembly have resigned from the party and joined the ruling APC.

The dramatic development unfolded during Monday’s plenary session, where Speaker John Kizito Bonzina announced the resignations.

Bonzina read letters submitted by the lawmakers, each indicating their intention to leave the PDP and cross over to the APC.

According to the Speaker, the defections fall under Section 109 of the Constitution, which allows lawmakers to switch parties in the event of division within their political party.

In their letters, the lawmakers cited a lingering leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level, claiming the existence of two rival factions.

They described the situation as one that has thrown the party into confusion and made continued membership untenable.

The defectors, who confirmed their decisions after the plenary, said the unresolved internal wrangling that once elevated the party’s profile had now weakened it. They noted that they had consulted their respective constituencies before dumping the PDP.

Speaking on the development, Jethro Yakubu, representing Wukari I, said his defection became necessary as the crisis threatening the PDP “has the potential to expunge the party from the country.”

Similarly, Musa Chul of Gassol I, and Nelson Len representing Nguroje constituency, stated that remaining in the PDP would jeopardise their political future, prompting their decision and that of their supporters to join the APC.

The mass defection, as noticed by our reporter, marks a major shift in Taraba’s political landscape, coming at a time when the state is already bracing for Governor Kefas’s expected move to the ruling party.

With their defections, the State House of Assembly, which is comprised of 24 members, is now dominated by APC members.

Visibly elated by the defections, the former speaker, Rt. Hon. Abel Peter Diah, who has been a staunch member of the APC in the House and the country at large, commended the defectors for deeming it necessary to cross over to the APC.

Diah, who is the current member representing Mbamnga constituency, also praised the speaker and his defected members for aligning with the visions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that the state will gain more from the federal government.