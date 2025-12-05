UNIOSUN VC warns against social media misuse, urges students to apply for NELFUND

The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Professor Clement Adebooye, has called on eligible students to take advantage of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to support their studies.

Adebooye made the appeal during the matriculation ceremony for students admitted for the 2025/2026 academic session, held at the university’s main campus in Osogbo.

He explained that the institution was fully aligned with the Federal Government’s initiative, which is designed to ensure that no student is denied education due to financial constraints.

“To support your education, the University is fully in partnership with the Federal Government’s NELFUND Student Loan Scheme, which is one of the opportunities to access funds to support you. I encourage eligible students to apply and to take advantage of this laudable initiative aimed at ensuring that no willing learner is denied education due to lack of funds,” he said.

A statement signed by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, confirmed that over 13,000 students were admitted out of about 40,000 candidates who participated in the Post-UTME screening exercise.

Adebooye warned the matriculating students against the misuse of social media to tarnish the reputation of the institution, noting that such actions have consequences for all associated with the university.

He stressed that negative portrayals of the institution on social media affect not only its standing but also the academic and professional prospects of its students.

He added, “But being among the lucky few also comes with responsibility. You must be ready to defend the admission that has been graciously offered to you. Osun State University has zero tolerance for all forms of negative behavior like cultism, exam malpractice, fraud, cybercrime, drug abuse, and all other vices that destroy promising futures. I urge you: do not engage in them. You are here to build a life of value, please do not derail your journey.

“Do not use the social media to demarket your u University. Whenever the image of the University is presented negatively on the social media, you are also being affected negatively. Unexpected things happen everywhere in the world. When you see unexpected things, please report to the university authorities.”

Adebooye added that beyond the loan scheme, the university had created more than 300 scholarship opportunities to assist indigent but academically gifted students.

The Vice Chancellor also addressed concerns about student accommodation, noting that many students had been subjected to exploitation by private landlords charging high rents.

He assured the new intakes that the university management was working to resolve the issue.

“We will break the excesses of the landlords, in the coming session, by the grace of God. We ask for your patience and understanding,” he stated.

The university recently unveiled seven major projects, including a new Senate Building, as part of activities marking its 15th Convocation.

Adebooye said the projects reflected the institution’s commitment to improving facilities and creating a conducive environment for learning