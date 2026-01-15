YABATECH unveils digital transformation, research excellence plans

A cross section of the Management of Yaba College of Technology led by the Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul (7th from right) at the interactive meeting with newly employed members of staff at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium.

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has unveiled plans to deepen digital innovation, strengthening research capacity, and student-centred education to enhance teaching, learning, and societal impact in response to the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, who disclosed this at a management meeting held with newly appointed staff to kickstart the 2026 academic year, said the college is intensifying efforts to become a smart campus, urging staff to continuously upgrade their digital skills.

He outlined the school’s key institutional priorities, which include digital literacy, entrepreneurship and industry linkages, research and innovation, environmental sustainability, safety, inclusivity, teamwork, and a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

Abdul urged lecturers to strengthen research output through collaboration, grants, patents, and industry-driven innovations, noting that “publish and prosper” remains the guiding principle for academic advancement.

He informed the staff of existing research support structures within the college, including centres dedicated to applied research, grants management, and technology commercialisation, all aimed at ensuring research outputs translate into tangible societal and economic impact.

The college announced plans to invest heavily in academic content creation, enabling staff to develop digital learning resources, including videos, podcasts, and course materials, for institutional platforms, with opportunities for revenue generation.

Abdul charged the newly recruited teaching and non-teaching staff to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and service, as the institution positions itself for greater national and global relevance.

He noted that the appointment of the new staff marked the beginning of a new chapter in public service, urging them to see their roles beyond routine duties and to embrace their responsibilities as custodians of knowledge, mentors to students, and ambassadors of the YABATECH brand.

The rector warned against corruption, nepotism, extortion, and all forms of misconduct, particularly the exploitation or harassment of students.

“Extortion of students under any guise is unacceptable. Harassment, academic, sexual, or power-related, will not be tolerated. Anyone found culpable will face appropriate sanctions. Our students are our diamonds, and they must be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect,” he stated.

On academics, Abdul challenged the teaching staff to adopt modern, student-centred methods; discourage note dictation, and embrace interactive and technology-driven learning approaches.

“Teaching here must go beyond archaic methods. Our classrooms should be discussion-driven, innovative, and relevant to industry needs,” the rector stated, while also prohibiting the sale of handouts or materials to students.

In her welcome address, the Registrar of the college, Herienta Badejo, urged the new staff members to be committed to excellence, integrity, and service, encouraging them to thoroughly familiarise themselves with the rules and expectations governing the institution’s operations.

She said: “The rules are not merely administrative regulations, but the foundation of YABATECH’s shared values, ethical standards, and professional conduct.”

She noted that professional conduct is mandatory for all staff, adding that members are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity, demonstrate respect in all professional interactions, and maintain strict confidentiality in handling students’ and institutional records.

“Staff are expected to be fully conversant with institutional policies on examinations, grading, and student welfare, as well as established procedures for approvals, reporting, and documentation,” Badejo said.

On the use of institutional resources, the registrar cautioned against the misuse of facilities, equipment, and digital platforms, stressing that the college property must not be deployed for personal gain.

She emphasised the need for fairness and equity in staff-student relations, urging staff to treat students without bias or favouritism, remain approachable and supportive, and consciously foster an environment conducive to learning and personal development.