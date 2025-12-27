FG signs MoU with Chinese firm to localise CNG, EV infrastructure manufacturing

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, You Jie Te Environment Technology Ltd (YJT), to localise the manufacturing and assembly of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Nigeria.

The agreement was executed through the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) and EVs during a five-day working visit to YJT’s factories and corporate offices in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China, led by the Executive Chairman of Pi-CNG, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed.

YJT, a leading player in the downstream oil and gas sector, provides infrastructure and IoT-based solutions.

The partnership will focus on the local production and assembly of CNG dispensers, refuelling stations and EV charging facilities, as part of Nigeria’s efforts to deepen local content, reduce import dependence and accelerate the adoption of cleaner transport energy.

Under the MoU, both parties will also deploy advanced IoT solutions across Nigeria’s CNG and EV ecosystem.

YJT’s smart monitoring technologies will be integrated with Pi-CNG’s National Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS) to enable real-time monitoring of refuelling equipment, operational performance, regulatory compliance and economic data across stations nationwide.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, Ahmed said the collaboration would deliver benefits beyond infrastructure development.

“This partnership is a significant step forward in ensuring that Nigerians benefit not only from cleaner and more affordable transport energy, but also from job creation, skills transfer and improved service reliability.

“By localising manufacturing and deploying smart monitoring technologies, we are strengthening transparency, safety and efficiency across the CNG and EV refuelling value chain, ultimately delivering better outcomes for commuters, operators and the broader economy.”

As part of the China engagement, the Pi-CNG delegation also inspected the factory of Sichuan Witent Technology Co. Ltd, where CNG conversion kits are produced. Discussions focused on potential investments in local assembly and full manufacturing lines in Nigeria to meet rising demand for vehicle conversions and further deepen local participation in the gas-to-transport value chain.

Pi-CNG said the engagements reflect the Federal Government’s strategic and results-driven approach to international partnerships, technology transfer and domestic capacity building, while reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to cleaner, more affordable alternative fuels and supporting Nigeria’s transition to a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable transport energy system.

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) was established by the Federal Government to accelerate the adoption of CNG and electric vehicles as cleaner and more affordable alternatives to petrol and diesel, particularly for public transport and commercial fleets.

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider energy transition and cost-of-living response, aimed at reducing fuel costs, cutting emissions, expanding domestic gas utilisation and creating jobs through local manufacturing, technology transfer and private sector investment.