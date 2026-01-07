Sahara Power targets 7,000MW capacity, unveils data centre

Sahara Power Group has disclosed that it is on course to increase its dispatched generation capacity to between 6,500 megawatts (MW) and 7,000MW, while pioneering the launch of a data centre aimed at fostering expansion, efficiency and innovative operations in Nigeria’s power sector.

Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, who spoke on the ‘State of the Power Sector and Opportunities Ahead’, said the twin initiatives underscore the company’s long-term commitment to strengthening electricity supply and supporting national economic growth.

Adesina explained that the proposed data centre would play a strategic role in improving sector operations, leveraging real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance and cybersecurity solutions to enhance transparency and efficiency across the value chain. He noted that the facility would work closely with the Federal Government and system operators to improve overall sector performance.

He added that Sahara Power, which accounts for about 20 per cent of Nigeria’s total electricity generation, remains committed to collaborating with government, regulators, financial institutions and other stakeholders to deepen reforms and unlock new investments in the sector.

Adesina also welcomed the Federal Government’s intervention in addressing liquidity challenges through the settlement of legacy debts, describing it as a critical step towards stabilising the industry and enabling companies to execute expansion plans without hindrance.

He emphasised that from a legacy debt resolution to tech-driven expansion, Nigeria would ultimately overcome its challenges to become the transformational power hub in Africa.

Adesina said decent progress had been recorded in the aspect of metering and service delivery, adding that emerging cooperation between the regulators and operators will further propel value chain optimisation with a positive impact on end-users, directly translating to more supply reliability.

Beyond generation, he said the sector would witness “distribution network reforms” focused on infrastructure rehabilitation, deployment of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and improved customer management systems, which would enhance service delivery and reduce aggregate technical, commercial and collection (ATC&C) losses and development of model business units showcasing possibilities.