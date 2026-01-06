‘No Try Am Again’: Why fans booed Osimhen during Super Eagles round of 16 win

Nigeria's forward Victor Osimhen looks on prior the Africa Cup of Nations Group C football match between Nigeria and Tanzania at Fez Stadium in Fes on December 23, 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

Nigeria’s emphatic 4‑0 victory over Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 has been overshadowed by controversy surrounding striker Victor Osimhen’s on‑field behaviour. The Galatasaray forward, who scored twice in the match, was seen in a heated exchange with teammate Ademola Lookman, sparking criticism from fans and officials about his attitude.

The incident occurred in the 62nd minute when Lookman failed to pass to the Galatasaray striker, prompting the forward to shout angrily and point at him. Cameras captured Osimhen telling Lookman in pidgin, “No try am again,” meaning “do not try that again.” Captain Wilfred Ndidi attempted to calm the situation, but Osimhen soon asked to be substituted and was booed by sections of the crowd as he left the pitch for Moses Simon, who replaced him in the 68th minute.

Reacting to the incident, Ibraheem Abdullateef, Senior Special Assistant on Communications to the Kwara State Governor, wrote on X: “Big talent, but poor character. Osimhen is very disrespectful to his teammates, especially when things don’t go his way. He cannot get every pass. Lookman and Akor Adams are fellow forwards. He needs to cut them some slack and show more maturity.”

Abdullateef also warned that such reactions could “create fear and distrust, which may stifle creativity, productivity and affect team unity.”

Fans echoed similar sentiments online. One supporter described Osimhen’s behaviour as “very silly,” while another called it “very irritating.” Others suggested pride was at the root of the issue, with one post reading: “The guy too proud, he thinks he’s better than everyone in the team.”

Social media influencer Emma Ik Umeh (@emmaikumeh) wrote: “Victor Osimhen had a quarrel with his teammate Lookman. Crazy, but this same Lookman provided him with an assist for his second goal earlier. The guy should f**k off with this nonsense attitude. It’s so annoying.”

Other comments ranged from calls for Osimhen to control his temper to suggestions that pride was influencing his conduct. Stanley Ogb (@stanogbo97) described the episode as “very unprofessional”, while ID (@oluwatunmilara1) questioned the timing:

“What’s the meaning of this one? The team is winning and playing well. Why do you want to spoil it with this temper tantrum?”

Lookman, who scored once and assisted twice in the match, downplayed the incident afterwards.

“Victor is our number one guy. He’s a top striker, vital to us. Moments like that happen, but they don’t change our togetherness. I play for the badge and my teammates; assists or goals, the team comes first,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Osimhen’s brace took his international tally to 34 goals, leaving him three short of Rashidi Yekini’s long‑standing record of 37. “To be honest, I don’t go to bed thinking about equalling or surpassing the record,” Osimhen told reporters before the tournament. “I am just doing what I can for the team—fighting for the team, trying to get goals and assists.”

Nigeria’s victory, their fourth in succession, secured a place in the quarter‑finals, where they will face either Algeria or DR Congo. While the Super Eagles’ attacking depth has been praised, the debate over Osimhen’s conduct highlights concerns about discipline and team harmony as the squad pursues its first AFCON title since 2013.