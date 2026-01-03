Anthony Joshua arrives Stansted Airport, London, on private jet

Anthony Joshua (middle) flanked by Sina Ghami and Lateef Ayodele, who died in a ghastly motor accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

Former unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has returned to the United Kingdom following a tragic car crash that left him hospitalised and claimed the lives of two of his friends.

As earlier reported by The Guardian on Friday, Joshua arrived at London Stansted Airport aboard a private jet on Friday night and was subsequently taken to his mansion to continue his recovery.

A source disclosed that the boxer was initially scheduled to depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at 14:10 but was delayed until 15:45 for undisclosed reasons.

According to the source, his private jet eventually landed at London Stansted Airport at about 9:45 pm.

Joshua reportedly escaped death by a whisker following the crash, as revelations emerged from court proceedings involving his driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode.

Adeniyi told the Ogun State Multidoor Court in Sagamu that the boxer had swapped seats with him shortly before the accident occurred.

The driver appeared before the Ogun State Multidoor Court, Sagamu, on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, reckless driving, and driving without a licence.

While responding to questions from government lawyers, Adeniyi revealed that Joshua had initially occupied the front passenger seat but was later advised to move to the back due to his height.

Dressed in a black Muslim kaftan, the 47-year-old driver explained that he became uncomfortable during the journey and suggested the seat change.

“AJ was initially seated at the front, but due to his height and legs, he told AJ to move to the back seat behind him. The journey started smoothly from the airport right to the expressway until he couldn’t feel the brake anymore,” he told the Ogun State Multidoor Court in Sagamu on Friday.

The court proceedings further revealed that the crash resulted in the death of two individuals, while Joshua sustained injuries that required hospitalisation.

The case has been adjourned as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu commiserated with Joshua over a tragic road accident in Ogun State in which the boxer was injured and lost two of his associates.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, said the President personally reached out to Joshua via a telephone call to express his condolences and offer prayers following the incident.

“I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him. He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital,” Tinubu said.

The President also extended his concern to Joshua’s family, noting that he contacted the boxer’s mother to offer prayers and support.

Tinubu added, “I also spoke with AJ’s mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call.”