Anthony Joshua’s driver discharged from hospital, faces prosecution for reckless driving

The driver of the vehicle in which former boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, lost two of his associates following an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been discharged from the hospital.

The Guardian learnt this following a visit to Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, where Joshua was initially taken for treatment of the injuries he sustained as a result of the accident.

The driver has also given his statement, and he could be prosecuted for reckless driving, The Guardian learnt, following a visit to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the Sagamu interchange, where the truck is parked.

“Anthony Joshua’s driver has been discharged from the hospital, and he is currently giving his statement,” the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the Guardian.

Also, according to an FRSC official, the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the crash involving Joshua, and he has now been declared wanted.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State had earlier said that preliminary investigations revealed a burst tyre was responsible for the accident in which two-time heavyweight champion Joshua survived but lost two close associates.

TRACE said that the front tyre on the passenger side of the SUV Joshua was travelling in burst, causing a loss of control before the vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

According to an AFP report, TRACE spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi told reporters, “From the preliminary investigation that was conducted, definitely there was overspeeding on the part of the SUV Anthony Joshua was travelling in. In the course of that, the front tyre on the passenger side burst.

That led to loss of control before the vehicle now swerved and rammed into the stationary truck that was parked. There was excessive speed….”

Joshua, 36, was taken to Duchess International Hospital in Lagos and is in stable condition, while two of his team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, were killed at the scene, Matchroom Boxing confirmed.

“With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away,” the promoters said. Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn added, “With the heaviest of hearts. Two great men. Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with everyone.”